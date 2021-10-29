Son arrested after shooting at dad over wrong chicken wings in northern Utah

Chicken wings are seen before a chicken wing eating contest, on National Chicken Wing Day, at a Safeway grocery store in Washington, DC on July 29, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing a gun at his father because he brought home the wrong variety of chicken wings.

The Davis County Attorney’s Office has filed two charges – attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm – against 30-year-old Alika Suliafu. Bountiful Police arrested the man on Thursday, October 21, after the incident.

In the arresting affidavit, Bountiful Police say Suliafu’s father returned home with food for Suliafu. When he discovered the wings were not the variety he liked, Suliafu became upset and began arguing with his father. During the argument, police say Suliafu went into another room, retrieved a firearm from his father’s bag, and pointed the gun at his father.

Suliafu’s father says he begged his son not to shoot the gun. As Suliafu allegedly pulled the trigger, his father ducked down. The bullet missed the man, traveled through the wall, and into the next-door apartment where it stopped in the neighbor’s dishwasher.

After firing the shot, Suliafu’s father grabbed him and attempted to wrestle the gun from him. During the struggle, the arresting affidavit says Suliafu fired two more rounds, which both struck the ceiling. The father says he was able to eject the magazine and flee the apartment. When Bountiful Police arrived, they say Suliafu had already fled.

He was later taken into custody.