Some Utah food stamp recipients will get extra bump in benefits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A day after the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announced an emergency food stamp benefit increase, the Utah Department of Workforce Services said they will begin issuing additional benefits to eligible individuals and families.

“There are many Utah families who are caught between reduced hours or unemployment and waiting for other temporary assistance to help them make ends meet until it is safe to return to work,” said Jon Pierpont, executive director of Workforce Services. “By making these additional federal funds available to eligible recipients, we can help ensure Utah’s most vulnerable have access to the basic necessity of food during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Department of Workforce Services received a waiver from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services to provide these additional funds to eligible SNAP recipients after applying for it following the governor issuing a state of emergency.

For reference, the maximum SNAP allotment based on household size is available online. The supplemental amount will be the difference between the maximum amount for the household size and the current monthly allotment SNAP recipients already received.

For example, a family of four who currently receives a $346 monthly allotment, would receive a supplement of $300.

April payments will be issued on April 26 and May supplemental payments will be issued on May 31. All eligible recipients will receive supplemental payments for April and May by June 28, 2020. Recipients who already receive the maximum amount will not receive additional SNAP benefits.

Eligibility for SNAP benefits has not changed. Individuals in need of food assistance can apply online at jobs.utah.gov/mycase.

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said emergency benefit increases have reached $2.0 billion per month for SNAP households across all 50 states and 3 territories to increase food security during the coronavirus national emergency.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus. Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America response to the coronavirus.”

The USDA is continuing to work closely with each state so that supplements are provided in subsequent months as this public health emergency warrants, as outlined in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed into law by President Trump.

These actions and more are part of USDA’s focus on service during the COVID-19 outbreak. For additional information, please visit www.fns.usda.gov/coronavirus or follow us @USDANutrition.

