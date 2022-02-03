Some SLC Schools may close, teachers may be let go as student enrollment declines in district

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Schools said the Covid-19 pandemic and the housing crisis are causing significant issues for the district.

School leaders are now faced with possibly letting teachers go by next school year and possibly closing schools.

A recommendation came from the district’s board of human resources that said 42 teacher positions must be cut to keep the student-to-teacher ratio the same and not lose any more money from the budget.

It’s a tough reality for the school district that said its student enrollment has been declining for years.

“I can’t remember the last time we actually needed to let somebody go,” said Salt Lake School District spokesperson Yàndaey Chatwin. “We know that enrollment is projected to decline over the next several years I think even the next decade or so.”

The numbers don’t lie.

Enrollment is down and it has been declining since 2017.

Chatwin said this is because of the housing crisis in Utah and people are getting pushed out of the city.

She also cited the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2017-2018 school year 23,902 students attended Salt Lake City Schools, but as of this fall in 2021, only 20,708 students enrolled.

That’s a 13% decline.

“We are now going to look at the numbers across the district, looking at each individual school taking into account the programs that are there are seeing if we are if we are at the point we need to look at school closures,” said Chatwin.

Chatwin said if schools close it’d take a couple of years of discussions to make this final.

“We know this is a big deal for communities to hear that there’s a possibility even a remote possibility that their school situation may change so we want to sure we are very thorough in looking at that data and they won’t come to the board until there is a solid plan or recommendation,” said Chatwin.

Chatwin said hopefully between now and the end of the year 42 teachers retire, move or change schools so the district won’t have to let anyone go.

She said in the spring the superintendent will meet with the board to reevaluate the recommendations.

As of now, 20 teachers in salt lake city schools are set to retire this year.