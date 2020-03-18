Breaking News
5.7 earthquake in Magna
Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Some school districts halt lunch program after earthquake, buildings being assessed

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a 5.7 earthquake hit Magna, school districts around the valley are currently shutting down their to-go lunch programs until building can be evaluated.

Here is the list of those districts cancelling their food programs while students are home schooling amid the coronavirus outbreak:

Canyons School District:

Jordan School District:

Dear Parents,

As a precaution we are closing all schools in Jordan School District immediately.

All grab-and-go lunches are cancelled today at all of our schools.

We will keep you updated.

Salt Lake City School District is still assessing their buildings:

We are continually updating this story with new information as we receive it. If you know of a closure please email us at abc4news.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss