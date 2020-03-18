Some school districts halt lunch program after earthquake, buildings being assessed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a 5.7 earthquake hit Magna, school districts around the valley are currently shutting down their to-go lunch programs until building can be evaluated.
Here is the list of those districts cancelling their food programs while students are home schooling amid the coronavirus outbreak:
Canyons School District:
Jordan School District:
Dear Parents,
As a precaution we are closing all schools in Jordan School District immediately.
All grab-and-go lunches are cancelled today at all of our schools.
We will keep you updated.
Salt Lake City School District is still assessing their buildings:
