Some school districts halt lunch program after earthquake, buildings being assessed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a 5.7 earthquake hit Magna, school districts around the valley are currently shutting down their to-go lunch programs until building can be evaluated.

Here is the list of those districts cancelling their food programs while students are home schooling amid the coronavirus outbreak:

Canyons School District:

Following this morning's earthquake, to guarantee the safety of employees and the public, CSD will close all campuses and facilities until further notice. Public business will not be conducted in our buildings today, Wednesday, March 18. #utquake #CSDstayssafe — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) March 18, 2020

Jordan School District:

Dear Parents, As a precaution we are closing all schools in Jordan School District immediately. All grab-and-go lunches are cancelled today at all of our schools. We will keep you updated.

Salt Lake City School District is still assessing their buildings:

We will provide an update for families and staff later today. We are assessing damage and what needs to be done. Thank you to everyone who is helping keep schools safe. We are planning to distribute meals and computers, outside, tomorrow. — Lexi Cunningham (@Lexi_SLCSchools) March 18, 2020

