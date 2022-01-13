Some Salt Lake City high schools move to remote-learning days amid COVID surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With many schools across the Wasatch Front hitting their threshold for the Test to Stay program, county, and state health department resources are being stretched to no avail.

With these issues at hand, schools across the state have been given permission to implement remote learning days once they hit the Test to Stay threshold to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Salt Lake City School district has announced on Thursday that three high schools will switch to remote learning days, instead of the Test to Stay protocol to limit strain on state resources.

East, Highland, and West High Schools received notification that their schools had met the threshold to enter Test to Stay protocols .

The three high schools will implement remote learning days on Friday, January 14, and Tuesday, January 18.

The schools will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, January 19.