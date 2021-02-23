‘Some people make us so angry’ | UPD searching for tire slashing suspects

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department is asking the public for help in gathering for more information on suspects responsible for tire slashings in the Oquirrh Park neighborhood In Kearns

The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct posted on their Facebook page, saying “Some people make us so angry! We are aware of the tire damage in the Oquirrh Park neighborhood. Neighbors in the Crest Flower, Stony Brook, Sunflower areas please check your cameras for a good picture of these suspects. Call us at 801-743-7000 if you have a picture we can get an identification on.”

UPD is encouraging residents in the Crest Flower, Stony Brook, and Sunflower neighborhoods to check their security cameras to see if they may have a picture of the suspect.

If you have a picture of the potential suspects, you are asked to contact the UPD Kearns precinct at 801-743-7000.