Some Millcreek residents unhappy about controversial political sign

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek residents are asking the city of Millcreek to address a controversial political sign.

The Stewish Automotive political sign was posted along 3300 South in Murray, according to the city of Millcreek.

The City says they have appealed to the business owner to take its sign down.

The sign has an American flag with the inscription, “Biden” and underneath that “Trump is my President.”

“We agree that the political statement this business has chosen to display is in poor taste and reflects poorly on both our city and this business. Some feel strongly that it disrespects the flag of the United States of America. However, both the U.S. and the Utah Constitution protect free expression and that freedom is at its broadest in the arena of political speech. The sign “cleverly” avoids spelling the full “F-word” expletive by interposing our country’s flag and it conveys a clearly political message”, the city says in a Facebook post.

While the city says they do not condone it, they added that they hesitate to “expend Millcreek residents’ tax dollars” where the city would likely end up paying the attorneys’ fees this business might expend (as well as the city’s own expenses) in a civil rights dispute.

The city added that because of laws surrounding first amendment rights there is a high chance they may lose the lawsuit.

The city said in a Facebook post, “We do not understand why a business would choose to alienate our community and its own prospective customers in this fashion, but this is a case where the market must control inappropriate behavior, not the city. The point of constitutional protection of speech, unfortunately, means that sometimes we may all be offended.”