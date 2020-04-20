Some hair salons open in Cache County after getting OK’d from Bear River Health Dept.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some salons in Cache County are choosing to stay closed like Linzie’s Kulor, while others, like Ursula’s Serendipity, are open for business.

According to Ursula Bindrup, the owner of Serendipity salon in Logan, they were never mandated to close, but she’s been keeping the number of people in the salon under 10.

“The businesses that are still open are being socially responsible, they are taking precautions and they are doing what they can to still drive the economy, not everybody has that choice to not work,” said Bindrup.

Ursula says since the updated public health order, they are following very strict guidelines from the health department. Employees are wearing masks and they are cleaning surfaces after every client

“Ultimately, I wanted weather they worked or not to be their decision, and I told them unless I had to close down, I wouldn’t,” said Bindrup.

Ursula says they haven’t profited since the salon is taking fewer customers during the pandemic. The owner of Kulor Salon, says as soon as businesses were advised to close, she closed her salon and hasn’t been open at all.

“It’s been really a challenging decision because we all are self-employed, stylists are all self-employed, so if we’re not working behind the chair, we’re not making money,” said owner of Kulor Salon, Linzie Sorenson.

Linzie says she plans to open at the beginning of May, but will be taking fewer clients than normal, just to be safe.

“We all have young families, my staff, and so I think everyone just felt we really need to make sure we’re taking care of us and our clientele,” said Sorenson.

Both Ursula and Linzie say for businesses to either stay closed or open up is at the owners discretion and they will respect people’s opinion no matter what. Ursula says clients have been thankful that these services offer self care and support mental health through difficult times.

See more on the public health order issued by Bear River Health here.

