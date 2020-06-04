SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deseret Industries along the Wasatch Front will reopen some of their stores on Friday, but guidelines for donating have changed.

The stores are expected to follow local government safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stores will close at 5 p.m. (Tuesday through Saturday) to allow them to restock and sanitize. They will not be open Sunday or Monday.

Those wanting to donate items to the stores need to follow this information:

Stores will accept donations by appointment only . Visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to schedule a time.

. Visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to schedule a time. Donations of mattresses and box springs are no longer accepted. See a full list of prohibited items at deseretindustries.org/donate.

Deseret Industries will quarantine donations. This will limit the number of items that can be accepted during the initial reopening period.

Donation drop-off operations may close early because of increased demand and the time required to quarantine each donation.

Donors are asked to wait in their vehicle until it is their turn to donate. Once they have reached the drop-off area, donors can remove items from their car and place them in the designated bins or carts.

Donors are encouraged to wear masks.



“We expect an influx of donations into our stores,” said Brent Palmer, Deseret Industries manager of operations. “We are so grateful for everyone who has waited to donate, and we want to accept as many donations as possible. Donated items allow us to help the associates in our job-training program.”

Deseret Industries are thrift stores that are part of a nonprofit work training business owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Customers should visit deseretindustries.org/reopen for the status of each location