Some businesses hesitant for May 1st soft-opening date

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many are anticipating the soft re-open of businesses Governor Gary Herbert signed off on, which is set for May 1. But there are other businesses who are hesitant and don’t plan to open their doors to customers just yet.

Some of business owners are extremely excited to open their doors to customers even though they know there are going to be some rules in place and social distancing. But there are other owners, like Amy from Pig and a Jelly Jar, who say it’s a little too soon to open.

RELATED: Utah to move into 1st phase of reopening Friday

“We’re a little ruckus and crowded and we’re not going to be doing that anymore,” said CEO and Founder of 360 Degrees Restaurant Group, Amy Wanderley-Britt.

Amy, the owner of Pig and a Jelly Jar, is working around the pandemic, by installing counters where a limited number of guests will be able to order and pulling apart tables, so people will be 10 feet. apart.

“Our world has changed, this is not a 6-week adaptation, this is to me a new reality, and that’s OK we’re born for this, we adapt all the time,” she said.

RELATED: Businesses in St. George area encouraged to reopen May 1

The restaurants will still be open for to-go orders on five different platforms, but she is choosing to open her doors to guests later because she wants to formally adapt to her new reality.

“If we hadn’t received the PPP loans, I don’t know what kind of situation we’d be in,” said Amy.

She’ll be opening her restaurants closer to mid-May because of renovations. But Amy knows many restaurant owners who aren’t keen on the May 1st soft opening date with fears the virus will spread, or other reasons.

“Everyone feels like it’s too soon. Those in my understanding that want to open now, it comes down to cash flow issues, not everyone got a loan, I’m trying to explain to my staff we’re fortunate all it is, is another life line, and it’s not going to be forgiven, and it shouldn’t be forgiven because I know in my mind, I needed to innovate to stay in the business,” said Amy.

But she and her wife and business partner are trying to give people something to look forward to like adding these sparklers on to-go bags including her other restaurant, WB’s Eatery.

The restaurant group started a pay it forward system that gives back to workers on the front lines you can find more on that donation service on pigandajellyjar.com.