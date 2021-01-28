Soldiers deployed to D.C. have new assignment from Utah governor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday, 350 soldiers and airmen with the Utah National Guard returned home from a recent deployment to Washington D.C.

The soldiers were deployed to help protect the nation’s Capitol during President Joe Biden’s Inauguration after a deadly protest there earlier this month.

“Just keep eyes and ears out to see if anything unusual was going on we would report it up to them,” Captain Jeffery Dallin Belnap says.

Governor Spencer Cox welcomed the soldiers home and assigned them a new mission – helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines statewide.

“Since Jan. 15, our Utah National Guard troops have served in Washington, D.C. with distinction. Now it’s time to bring them home as we need their help distributing COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state. We’re grateful for the willingness of these dedicated men and women to serve whenever and wherever they are needed,” says Gov. Cox.

As the state prepares for more vaccines to arrive, mass vaccine distribution could require assistance from the Utah National Guard.

“We do not have enough to go around for people who want to get the vaccine and can’t even get an appointment” hopefully the more vaccine we get coming into the state we will be able to open that up to other people,” Charla Haley with the Utah Department of Health says.

Officials say Thursday that more soldiers are scheduled to return home for D.C..