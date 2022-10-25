SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) — The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier’s Summit over the weekend has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.

Bradshaw was a student-athlete at Utah State University Eastern, playing as a defender for the school’s women’s soccer program. Bradshaw was reportedly driving home after a trip to Salt Lake Community College where the USU Eastern Lady Eagles rallied to overcome an early deficit and win, 2-1.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Quincy Breur told ABC4 Bradshaw lost control of her Toyota Corolla due to wet conditions from rain and snow around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Bradshaw’s car traveled into the opposite lane, where she collided head-on with an oncoming F-350 pulling a camper.

Bradshaw was the only occupant in her vehicle and died due to her injuries.

“On October 22, 2022, we tragically lost an incredible member of our Utah State University Eastern campus community, Lauren Bradshaw,” Greg Dart, Chief Campus Administrator at Utah State University Eastern, told ABC4. “Lauren was a freshman on campus and a member of the women’s soccer team. On behalf of the entire USU Eastern campus community, athletics department, and women’s soccer team, we send our love and condolences to Lauren’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. We are devastated by this heartbreaking news and are assisting students, coaches, teammates, and friends during this trying time.”

On their Instagram account, the USU Eastern Soccer Program remembers Bradshaw as the “kindest of souls who could light up the room in an instant.” The team says they will be carrying on Bradshaw’s positivity and happiness because “it is what she would have wanted.”

“Rest in Peace, Lauren, we deeply love and miss you! Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and teammates,” USU Eastern Soccer said in their post.

Dart concluded his sentiment by saying “Lauren will always be a part of our campus community.”