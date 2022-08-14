STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon were evacuated on Saturday due to severe flooding in the canyon, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Soldier Canyon Road was reportedly also shut down, and emergency and road crews have been working on the area.

Evacuations of the residents at the mouth of Soldier Canyon were lifted late Saturday night, according to police, though Soldier Canyon will remain closed until County Roads crews can clear and assess the damage.

“Please do not go up Soldier Canyon until the canyon has been reopened,” Stockton Police say.

See below for images of the Soldier Canyon Flood:

(Courtesy of Stockton PD)

(Courtesy of Stockton PD)

(Courtesy of Stockton PD)

(Courtesy of Stockton PD)

(Courtesy of Stockton PD)



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.