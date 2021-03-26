Solar-powered picnic tables with wifi come to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City residents could soon see solar-powered picnic tables with Wi-Fi capabilities in the area.

On Thursday, Mayor Erin Mendenhall showed off one of the new Wi-Fi picnic tables in a press conference at Jordan Park streamed on Facebook.

Officials say there are already a few park benches and tables around the city.

Mendenhall said funding for the solar-powered wifi tables came from some of the $87 million the city is receiving in COVID-19 relief.

“This sum of money isn’t just a helping hand, I see it as a slingshot that is going to be able to thrust us into the future we have been talking about, says Mendenhall. “The future of an equitable change that benefits all Salt Lake City residents.”

Officials say the Wi-fi benches and picnic tables will be seen on the west side neighborhoods.

“There is an incredible opportunity to do so much good with these dollars coming from the Federal Government, Mendenhall said in the press release. I want Salt Lakers to be able to look around their city and see the tangible impact on their lives, on their neighborhoods, and on their quality of life here from these dollars we have yet to invest.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also provided an overview of Salt Lake City’s plans for the expected American Rescue Plan Act.