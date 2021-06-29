Solar energy project coming to Iron County on behalf of Facebook

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new solar energy project is coming to Utah to support a social media company’s data center.

Rocky Mountain Power announced the Iron County project, being built on behalf of Facebook for its data center in Eagle Mountain.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, the Appaloosa solar project will be developed under its Schedule 34 green energy tariff, allowing large customers – like Facebook – to purchase renewable energy generated on their behalf.

This project represents 120 megawatts of additional solar capacity in Utah, bringing the total amount of in-state solar energy signed to support Facebook’s regional data centers to 814 megawatts. That is about 53% of the current net summer capacity of solar generation in Utah, per Energy Information Administration estimates.

All together, these projects support Facebook’s 100% renewable energy goal for its global operations.

“Utah has been a great home for our data center, and we are proud to help add new solar energy to the electrical grid,” says Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook. “Our goal is to continue to support all of our operations with 100% renewable energy and this partnership with rPlus Energies and Rocky Mountain Power helps us achieve that.”

This project will be developed by rPlus Energies and is scheduled to be in service by the end of 2023. Additionally, Iron County will receive ongoing tax benefits from it.

The project will be developed in Iron County by rPlus Energies. It is scheduled to be in service at the end of 2023 and will provide ongoing tax benefits for Iron County.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with valued customers like Facebook in helping to provide solutions to meet renewable energy goals,” says Michael Lange, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “We look forward to our continued partnership and future collaboration.”