HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather warming up, food truck and patio season are on the cusp of its emergence. Here in Utah, one food truck park is one day away from opening as they gear up to showcase 75 different food trucks in Holladay over the next six months.

Beginning on April 1 until Oct. 1, the SOHO Food Park will be open in Holladay and will feature 75 food trucks in rotation for the summer season.

Courtesy: Mark Young

Courtesy: Mark Young

Courtesy: Mark Young

“I go out and try different trucks, if I like their food I check out their social media and decide how often they come to the park based on what I anticipate the need would be for their type of cuisine,” said Mark Young, SOHO Food Truck Park owner.

Young operates the food truck park based on an invite-only system with 4 to 6 trucks rotating Wednesday through Saturday evenings.

The food truck park is celebrating its 7th season this year and is anticipating a full crowd this summer, despite COVID-19 setbacks that have impacted some of the businesses involved.







Courtesy: Mark Young

Young says he’s had to cancel the lunchtime slots for trucks due to people working from home since the start of the pandemic. Owner-operators, who have also had issues with staffing over the past two years are also anticipating a great season.

Santiago Marsenaro owner of Umani Pizza says things have returned to normalcy since the start of the pandemic. Marsenaro operates two Umani Pizza trucks throughout Salt Lake Valley and will be one of six trucks serving food at the SOHO reopening.

Here is a list of the food trucks that will be at SOHO on April 1st

Freshies

Suzy Thai

Bento Truck

Los Tapatios

Jamaica’s Kitchen

Umani Pizza

The SOHO Food Park is located at 4747 Holladay Blvd in Holladay, Utah.