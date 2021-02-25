Social Security Administration warns of government imposter scams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Inspector General for the Social Security Administration (SSA) has designated March 4, 2021, as National “Slam the Scam” Day.

Officials say “Slam the Scam day” is an outreach campaign to raise public awareness of government imposter telephone scams. they added that this is also part of National Consumer Protection Week, which is from Feb. 28 – March 6, 2021.

In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission says they received more than 178,000 complaints of government imposter scams. Of those, 10% said they lost money to a scammer amounting to about $174.2 million.

To prevent further losses, Social Security officials say they encourage everyone to be cautious when receiving calls from someone claiming to be from a government agency.

Officials say their consumer protection message is simple: