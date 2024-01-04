SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — “If I have to have this stuck in my head today, so do you,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 4.

Yes, the official Utah State Song, “Utah, This is the Place,” is as much of an earworm as it is upbeat.

The song is making the rounds again on social media as Utah celebrates its 128th year of statehood. After seven attempts over the course of nearly 50 years, Utah officially joined the United States on Jan. 4, 1896. The current state song wouldn’t officially become the state song though until 2003, 107 years later.

That’s not to say Utah didn’t have a state song. In 1937, “Utah, We Love Thee” was made the official state song. However, the choir-esque song didn’t resonate with Utah’s youth in the new millennium as fourth-graders from Cook Elementary reportedly wanted a song that was “more fun to sing.”

The elementary students took action and reached out to their state representative, who at the time was Rep. Dana Love (R-Syracuse). Love then drafted the bill that eventually passed to make “Utah, This is the Place” the official state song. “Utah, We Love Thee” was then designated as the official Utah State Hymn.

“Utah, This is the Place” was written in 1996 by Sam and Gary Francis for Utah’s centennial celebration. The song’s lyrics praise the work ethic of Utah’s people, the breathtaking variety of the state’s landscape and the history of Brigham Young’s pilgrimage to the eventual state.

According to a web archive of Utah’s Online Library, Sam and Gary Francis held the copyright on the song, raising concern in the Utah legislature if the state would have to pay royalties every time it was sung. Love reportedly didn’t have an answer when asked if the composers would be willing to give up their copyright but someone, later identified as one of the song’s composers, shouted “yes” during the session.

Now, after 20 years of being the official state song, “Utah, This is the Place” is still finding ways to easily get stuck heads of Utahns.