Social media buzzing with water skiing baby from St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George baby is the latest craze on social media after his parents say he is the youngest person to ever water ski.

Six-month-old, Rich Humpherys went water skiing at Lake Powell on skis that his parents built for him this summer. His parents, Mindi and Casey Humpherys, made the skis for Rich themselves and had him play around with the skis at home.





Courtesy: Casey Humphrey’s Instagram

The Humphery parents said that when they pulled Rich around at home on the skis that he loved it and after that…the decision to take his skiing skills to the water was very easy.