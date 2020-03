MIDVALE (ABC4 News) -A group of parents and their children enjoyed the sunshine while doing some dancing. The Midvale residents did all this while practicing social distancing.

“We got inspired by a Saratoga Spring’s neighborhood, and the Italian neighborhoods,” Anju Thapaliya Sharma told ABC4.com.

Parents were happy to engage in the social fun, staying on their properties in a neighborhood cul-de-sac.

Sharma said, “We are trying to share positive energy and good vibes.”