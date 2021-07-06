Soap causes Spanish Fork splash pad to close

WIGAN, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 02: West Ham United fans blow bubbles during the Barclays Premier League match between Wigan Athletic and West Ham United at the JJB Stadium on February 02, 2008 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Visitors to a popular Utah County splash pad watched their excitement float away after finding the site closed on Monday.

The Ford Falls Splash Pad had to shut down because “someone thought it would be fun to pour soap into the water feature,” Spanish Fork City officials announced.

The water at Adventure Heights All-Abilities Park remains off until further notice as crews spent their holiday cleaning and refilling the tank.

Stacy Beck of the Spanish Fork City Council expressed her frustration with the incident, posting in the comments section of the Facebook post: “This is so infuriating. Especially on a holiday weekend.”

There is no word yet on if anyone has been found responsible for putting soap in the water feature.