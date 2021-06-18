‘So delicious’: Yelp reviewers share their favorite spots to get frozen treats in Utah

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – With the temperatures soaring, many Utahns are seeking out frozen treats.

According to Yelp, the best cool down bites in Utah are scooped up at Bow Tie Creamery, a true mom and pop shop in South Ogden inspired by a spoonful Catherine Diamond had 30 years ago.

“I tasted this ice cream. I was like ‘I’ve got to have the recipe’. This is so delicious,” she told ABC4 News. “It was Raspberry Sour Cream and I have been making that flavor for my family ever since.”

Nearly three years ago, Catherine and her husband C.F. opened Bow Tie to serve their all-natural, small batch creations in unique gourmet flavors.

“The Golden Milk is really fun,” C.F. said. “The Candy Cap Mushroom Bacon for me is really fun. We have a Feta, Gingerbread Feta with chunks of feta cheese in a gingerbread background and that’s one of the first ones we opened with and it’s very, very popular.”

“We came up with Lemon Blueberry Cake Batter, Speculoos S’mores, and many others,” Catherine said. “We have 14 house flavors that are here all the time. People can depend on those flavors to be here and then we have five or six monthly flavors…This month, we have Huckleberry Cheesecake. It’s delicious. Big chunks of cheesecake in that. We have a Mint Chocolate Brownie. We used a local bakery, Topper Bakery for our Mint Chocolate Brownie.”

For the location and hours, go to: https://www.bowtiecreamery.com/

For super premium ice cream swirled with American History, head to Brooker’s Founding Flavors in Provo, Vineyard or Herriman. Virginia native and BYU graduate Brian Brooker came up with the concept.

“What we did is brought a little bit of colonial Williamsburg out here to Utah,” Brooker said. “You’re kind of walking into a 1700s tavern, but you’re getting ice cream better than you ever would have gotten back then…so you’re getting that really well-done theming experience but then also a really good super-premium ice cream.”

Yelp reviewers love Brooker’s variety of flavors, each named for a historical event or figure.

“One of them would be Patrick Henry’s Give Me Chocolate Or Give Me Death,” Brooker said. “This one is a really good rich chocolate and then it has a swirl of chocolate ganache and then it has chocolate truffle in there and then it has chunks of chocolate chip, triple chocolate brownies.”

For locations and hours, go to: https://www.brookersicecream.com/

For a tropical treat, Yelp users rave about Hokulia, which started in Provo and now has 30 locations in Utah. But whatever you do, don’t call this a snow cone. This is Hawaiian Shave Ice.

“It’s all about the texture. Soft and fluffy versus hard and crunchy,” Hokulia Founder and President Clint Severson said. “Shave ice is going to have nice soft ribbons of snow that are formed in a way, hand packed so that they’re nice and soft so that every time you eat it, it’s going to be delicious and just sort of melt in your mouth.”

Most popular flavor?

“Hands down, Tiger’s Blood. Everyone’s got to have Tiger’s Blood,” Severson said. “It’s a special blend of strawberry, watermelon, and coconut. It’s delicious. Some of the other flavor lineups that are most popular: Blue Hawaii, Mango, Pina Colada.”

There’s also the 808 named for Hawaii’s area code. It’s kind of like an island vacation for $5.

“That is melona, which is kind of a sweet green melon, haupia, which is a creamy coconut, and and li hing mui, which is a tangy, almost watermelon Jolly Rancher taste,” Severson said.

For locations and hours, go to: https://hokuliashaveice.com/

To tell us your favorite Utah frozen treat, head to our ABC4 Facebook page.