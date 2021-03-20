Snowy weather incites crashes, traction law in place

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As wet weather conditions continue throughout the week, officials are warning those on the roads to drive safely.

On March 20, UDOT Cottonwood Canyons informs travlers on SR-190 near Big Cottonwood Canyon, that a vehicle slid off near the high dive close to mile post 9.5.

According to officials, the Unified Police Department is currently on scene assisting those involved.

It is also noted that a tow truck is en route.

“Please be cautious in the area,” UDOT pleads.

Officials say it is likley for delays to occur on the roadway as soon as the tow truck arrives.

It is unknown if there are any injuries as a result of this slide.

“Attention #SR190 #BCC travelers, @UPDSL will be temporarily restricting uphill traffic at mouth due to multiple vehicle slide offs. Downhill traffic allowed. Uphill closure will allow personnel to clear vehicles,” they add.

With slick weather conditions in place, Utah roadways are the first to be affected. According to UDOT, when it comes to these kinds of weather conditions, it is important to remember traction law.

Under Utah’s Traction Law, vehicles must have chains, specific tires, or all-wheel or four-wheel-drive.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s website, UDOT can restrict the use of certain roadways between October 1 and April 30 or at any point when it is deemed necessary to keep drivers safe.

The exception is for vehicles that are properly outfitted, but what that looks like is different for different types of vehicles. The following information comes from the Unified Police Departments’ website.

At the very least, all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles must have two mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake tires. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have four mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake to do so.

Traction devices such as steel-link chains, snow socks, and tire studs are also acceptable for all-wheel drive vehicles, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and two-wheel-drive vehicles. Radial tires must be equipped with traction devices

Commercial vehicles, on the other hand, must have chains on at least four of the drive tires before driving on restricted roadways. This does not apply to buses.

Tires in general should be in good condition, with rubber around its entire surface and at least one inch of rubber from the edge of the wheel.

Keep an eye on road signs, social media, and the UDOT Traffic app and website for when restrictions are in place.