ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) - Dixie State University officials say they have been informed by state legislators that the bill to change the institution’s name will not be heard this year, yet Senate leadership insisted Friday that House Bill 278 is not dead and will be revisited in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate.

According to Dr. Jordon Sharp, the university’s vice president of marketing and communication, a decision was reportedly made during a closed-caucus meeting on Thursday that senators do not plan to hear the bill on the Senate floor. Ultimately, with only two weeks of the session remaining, the bill would die on the last day of the session if Senate leadership does not allow the bill to proceed.