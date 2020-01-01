Live Now
Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) New Year’s Day early morning snowstorm dropped more than 4 inches of snow on the mountain elevations. 

It created some slick driving conditions for folks looking to take to the slopes.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the traction law went into effect up both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. 

Utah Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 78 weather-related crashes overnight and stopped 33 drivers suspected of driving under the influence.  

Troopers urge folks to take it slow while out on the roads and if your vehicle isn’t able to make up the canyons, UTA ski buses are able to give you a lift. 

