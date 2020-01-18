Snowstorm stops traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday morning’s snowstorm stopped traffic for nearly two hours in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Leaving skiers and snowboards stuck on UTA buses and passenger cars to turn around.

“It sucks cause we wanna go skiing,” said John Hadley, who’s visiting from Los Angeles. “We understand that the road is closed, and we’re gonna go ski some bunny.”

“I’m up here on a bus. Flew in from Chicago. You know, just trying to enjoy the weather, and my brother was saying they got some great snow out here, and we surely do, [but] we can’t get up the mountain right now,” said Christian Tekiela.

#UTA buses shuttling skiers/snowboarders are waiting for Little Cottonwood Canyon to re-open. It’s been more than an hour of waiting for some, but they say it’s for their safety as #UDOT crews conduct a #ControlledAvalanche. pic.twitter.com/8T3RPMJw7q — Hailey Hendricks (@HaileyH_News) January 17, 2020

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Unified Police Department officers blocked the road near the mouth of the canyon, while the Utah Department of Transportation crews worked to create controlled avalanches and clear the roads of slush and snow, in order to keep winter enthusiasts and driver’s safe.

While it was a long wait for those at the bottom of the canyon, they said it’s worth it for their safety.

“I don’t want to get swept off the mountain,” Tekiela said. “So, it’s worth the wait and you know, we’re out here to have a good time safely.”

For those heading up Little Cottonwood Canyon over the weekend, UDOT officials say there are no plans to close canyon roads as of Friday, making travel time much faster.

