Snowstorm coats northern Utah roads on New Year’s Day

UTAH (AP) -It’s a white New Year’s Day in Utah as snow blankets much of the state. The National Weather Service reports the storm that began early Wednesday morning in northern Utah is creating slick roads with light but steady snowfall. It is expected to continue throughout the day, dropping up to six inches in the lower valleys by Wednesday night and nearly two feet in some parts of the mountains. Central and southern Utah are expected to get hit as well, though the southernmost parts of the state won’t see much accumulation.

What others are clicking on: