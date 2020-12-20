Snowshoers rescued off of Mount Timpanogos, Sunday

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Two young snowshoers were rescued off of Mount Timpanogos, early Sunday.

Utah County Search and Rescue, UCSSAR, first got calls in regards to two lost snowshoers around 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Multiple teams were deployed on foot and in various vehicles to clear trees, assess avalanche danger, be prepared to provide medical care, and to transport the victims.

“The young snowshoers were not injured…They were well prepared… They just got lost and underestimated how long it would take for them to get down the mountain and asked for assistance,” shares Utah County Sheriff PIO Spencer Cannon.

The snowshoers were located and assisted down the mountain after midnight, Sunday.

“It was a great display of teamwork, attention to safety, and professionalism that allowed us to reach our patients and return them to their families without incident,” reads UCSSAR’s Facebook post.