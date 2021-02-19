MONTE CRISTO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snowmobilers in Monte Cristo are enjoying the fresh powder, but officials from the Utah Avalanche Center say with avalanche danger ratings hovering between high and considerable, people should avoid going out to the backcountry.

“So if you stay on the trails here, you’re going to be away from that avalanche danger,” says Paul Avner.

Paul Avner, a manager at ClubRec, wants visitors to know Monte Cristo has groomed trails and equipment you can rent, like avalanche packs, to keep you safe.

“We have beacons as well and radios, those are the three main things that people should take with them if they’re going to get off the trail and into the backcountry,” says Avner.

Avalanche Forecaster, Craig Gordon says you should stay away from steep wind drifted slopes, especially for the next couple of days.

“Our fragile snowpack has just recently gotten overloaded with dense heavy windblown snow, it needs some time to settle, it needs some time to adjust and heal,” says Craig Gordon, Avalanche Forecaster with the Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center.

Gordon says these are prime conditions for snowmobilers to trigger avalanches.

“Even if we’re on low angle terrain and we have steep slopes above or adjacent to us,” says Gordon.

Gordon says you should wear the rescue gear rather than keeping it on the sled of your snowmobile.

“Wearing and knowing how to use an avalanche transceiver a shovel, a probe and I would add an avalanche airbag backpack,” says Gordon.

To check the latest avalanche forecast before snowmobiling this weekend, click here.