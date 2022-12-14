WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A snowmobiler was stranded in Lake Creek for almost four hours before being rescued after dark Tuesday night, according to Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

A 911 call reportedly came in from a 22-year-old man that had his snowmobile stuck in a creek bed at 4:40 p.m. Authorities say the snow was too deep to walk.

The man had reportedly become separated from his group for a couple of hours already, and poor signal caused the call to drop before GPS could be used to locate the individual.

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch County Search & Rescue

Search & Rescue teams responded to the top of the Timberlakes in Wasatch County to begin searching, and reported that the snow was deep with “little to no base.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Through their search, responders were able to find the man after dark and help him get back down the mountain.

“Be careful the snow is deep and the avi danger is getting bad,” Search & Rescue states.

No further information is currently available.