Snowfall causing icy dangers on Utah roads

UTAH (ABC4) – A large amount of overnight snow has left Utah waking up to dangerous road conditions this morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol is urging folks to work from home or start the day later if possible today. UHP shared some photos of vehicles and semi-trucks falling victim to the icy roads.

Sgt. Cameron Roden of the UHP says just overnight, they’ve already responded to roughly 110 crashes statewide.

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

Troopers have been working throughout the night to clear crashes, vehicles that slid off the road, and stranded motorists.

The Salt Lake City Police are also echoing the sentiment of staying and working from home when possible today. Police have been responding to traffic hazards overnight such as fallen trees and utility lines throughout the city.