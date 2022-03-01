SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns planning on hitting the slopes will get to enjoy brand new, state-of-the-art trams at Snowbird.

Resort officials say this summer, the iconic Aerial Trams will receive new cabins featuring floor-to-ceiling window panels and a rooftop balcony for foot passengers to enjoy.

“As Snowbird celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we are recognizing both our storied past and making a thrilling upgrade to our iconic Aerial Tram,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “The Tram and Snowbird have provided year-round excitement for five decades, but the new Tram cabins promise to take this excitement to a whole new level.”

After two years of planning, the new trams have been completed in Switzerland and will be making their way to Snowbird soon.

Officials say the new cabins will be fully installed and ready for the summer season starting late June 2022.

The new rooftop deck “will be the first of its kind in the United States, allowing 15 guests to enjoy unobstructed 360-degree views of Peruvian Gulch, Mount Superior and more as an upgrade to summertime scenic Tram rides,” resort officials say.

The original tram cabins will take their final rides on April 3. The trams have traveled around 794,994 miles during their operation.

