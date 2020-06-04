Snowbird to open for summer operations June 13

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snowbird announced Thursday afternoon that they will open for summer operations June 13. The opening will come with attendance limits and extensive safety protocols for all summer activities, hotels and restaurants.

“As we plan for these openings the health and safety of our guests and employees are guiding all decisions for the summer season,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to safely provide outdoor recreation to all that have missed spending time in the mountains. The entire Snowbird team is ready, and we can’t wait.”

Beginning June 13, the Aerial Tram, Alpine Slide, Mountain Coaster and Chickadee chairlift will be up and running. Gaining access to the hiking trails and these summer activities will only be available in designated 2-hour time windows, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Trams will be limited to 25 passengers and will cleaned after every trip. All tram passengers will be required to wear a face mask.

Mountain Coaster and Alpine Slide will be cleaned after each ride.

Snowbird restaurants will re-open but will have limited seating to be in accordance with Salt Lake County Health Department guidelines.