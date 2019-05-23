Snowbird to be open Memorial Day Weekend, Father's Day weekend

Snowbird 5pm

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4 News) - Ski season is far from over. And yes, this is May we're talking about.

The snow continues to fall at Snowbird Resort, with nearly 700 inches of snow reported just this season.

"This is the winter everybody hoped for," said Brian Brown, Snowbird's communications manager.

"Snowbird's claim to fame has always been that we have the longest season of any resort in Utah. Which is especially true this season," added Brown.

500 inches in a season is considered a good year, said Brown. Nearly 700 inches?

It's possible Snowbird could even be open for skiing July 4th.

For more information visit, https://www.snowbird.com/.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: