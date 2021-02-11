Snowbird starts ‘Play It Forward Wednesdays’ to support local charities

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbird is launching an effort to support the local community with a new event.

‘Play It Forward Wednesdays’, starting February 17 and running through April 21, is a give-back event that Snowbird says will result in a portion of every ticket sale going to local charities.

In total, Snowbird will donate $5 of every ticket purchased online or at the ticket window during the qualifying dates to participating non-profit organizations.

“The last year has provided a number of new challenges not only for Snowbird, but for our local community,” says Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “My hope is that Play It Forward Wednesdays will allow us to continue making a positive impact by supporting these local non-profits that do incredible and meaningful work. Whether it’s an environmental initiative right here in Little Cottonwood Canyon, providing access to the outdoors to an underrepresented group or simply providing basic needs to our community, we want to help.”

Snowbird says Play It Forward Wednesdays was developed through Snowbird’s corporate responsibility commitment, Play Forever, which aims to protect the environment and support the community.

In the summer of 2020, Play Forever expanded to include the Snowbird Play It Forward Fund, established in support of the community successfully navigating challenging times and continuing to thrive for generations to come.

Through the Snowbird Play It Forward Fund, each week’s proceeds will go to an organization that is focused on local relief, environmental initiatives, or encourages participation in the outdoors.

Guests may also donate directly to the fund without purchasing a lift ticket.

Here is a list of dates and participating non-profits, courtesy of Snowbird:

Feb. 17: Wasatch Adaptive Sports

Feb. 24: Cottonwood Canyons Foundation

March 3: High Fives Foundation

March 10: Utah Food Bank

March 17: Snowbird Sports Education Foundation

March 24: Wasatch Adaptive Sports

March 31: SOS Outreach

April 7: Wasatch Backcountry Rescue

April 14: TBD

April 21: TBD

For more information on the Play It Forward initiative, or to donate to the Play It Forward Fund, visit Snowbird’s website.