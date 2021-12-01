Snowbird opens for 50th anniversary

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – It’s another big day for ski resorts in Utah as Snowbird is now open today.

Snowbird is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the weather isn’t exactly cooperating.

While there is limited snow on the mountain, officials say the late start comes with its challenges.

The first day of December in Utah looks a little different compared to years past. Utah is experiencing low moisture from a lack of snow, but at Snowbird, the show must go on.

Communications Manager at Snowbird, Sarah Sherman tells ABC4 for 2021/2022 season kickoff, “we have top to bottom skiing today for opening day.”

Sherman says the snow Utah received in October helped prepare for the ski season, but November didn’t bring as much as they’d like but she says they’re open and ready.

It took some grooming with manmade snow to produce enough powder for skiers to enjoy first-day runs.

“Our snowmaking team and operations team have really worked magic on the mountain,” says Sherman

She explains the snowmaking teams work in conjunction with mother nature to prep the mountain; “when they get those cold temperatures, they get those snow guns they start making snow and working hard to get us up here and skiing” says Sherman

For Snowbird’s groovy opening day, skiers have access to 3 lifts for top to bottoms skiing with live music and 70’s themed inspired gear to complement their 1971 introduction to Utah’s backcountry. Sherman says in the resort’s 50-year operation, the season is off to a much later start than normal

Sarah Sherman says “we really work with mother nature if we get more snow we adjust as needed but today was the day to open.”

And for skiers at Snowbird, while there’s not a ton of snow on the ground…people who spoke with ABC4 say any snow the mountain gets is enough snow to make some turns.

Caroline Eckland who was at Snowbird early Wednesday morning enjoy the lifts says “they did a great job building the snow and mother nature did a good job building the snow” she adds that the runs weren’t as Icey which is unusual for the start of December.

Officials at snowbird says as the season progresses, they’re hopeful mother nature will help deliver more snowBut in the meantime, for snowbird regulars just being open is a good enough start.

Snowbird advises skiers looking to get on the slopes to check the latest conditions at the mountain to check their snowbird app or their website snowbird.com.