Snowbird opens for 50 anniversary

COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The mountains are not covered with snow quite yet, but it is not stopping Snowbird from starting its lifts Wednesday.

The resort will offer top-to-bottom skiing and riding and as the 50th season kicks off is encouraging their guests to head up with retro boards and skis, onesies, and rocking headbands to celebrate the 1971 spirit of Snowbird.

Snowbird’s lifts will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning out of the Gad Valley area, only advanced terrain is open, no beginner terrain, and early season conditions exist across the mountain.

The resort will be giving away limited edition 50th apparel and products and live music will be played throughout the day.

The resort’s rental shop will be open for those who need rentals but some of the dining options are still closed.

Many of Utah’s ski resorts have been delayed to start the season with many opening days still to be announced.

Snowbird will Alta, Brian Head, Brighton, Park City Mountain, and Solitude as the few that have opened this season. Deer Valley has plans to open on December 4 with Sundance announcing their opening day on December 10.