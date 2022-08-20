SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a major milestone at Snowbird this year as the resort celebrates 50th Oktoberfest — and they’ve added new attractions.

The fun happens each weekend now through October 16th.

Communications manager Jerad Giottonini sat down with Courtney Johns on ABC4 News at 7:00 p.m. Friday night to chat about all the happenings this season at Snowbird.

New features include:

The Blue Tram cabin will ferry guests to 11,000 ft. with one-of-a-kind, in-ground viewing panels and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a completely new experience.

The ZipWhipper combines the fun of a rock-climbing wall with the thrill of a free-fall experience.

Snowbird is moving to a cashless payment system. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, and reverse ATMs will be available throughout the resort to exchange cash for a debit card.

Oktoberfest lodging packages run Saturdays and Sundays plus Labor Day, noon to 6 p.m.

Get more information here at Oktoberfest.