Snowbird announces cancellation of 2020 Oktoberfest

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snowbird announced its annual Oktoberfest event has been postponed until August 2021.

Snowbird officials said the decision was a difficult one to make. After considering many modified ways to host the event during the COVID-19 pandemic event officials ultimately decided for the health and well being of its employees and guests, the event would not happen this fall.

“Oktoberfest has been a part of Snowbird since our first summer of operation so this decision was not taken lightly,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Since before we resumed business operations in June, we have taken every possible measure to ensure our employees and guests are in the safest possible environment. We did not feel we could maintain that standard even if we hosted a highly-modified version of Oktoberfest.”