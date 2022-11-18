UTAH (ABC4) — At Snowbasin Resort early Friday morning, cars filled the parking lot, tents were pitched and people were cooking bacon on a firepit. They are all coming together in their excitement for its opening a few hours later.

“Every year we have our diehards here camping out, this year I would say the stoke is extra high,” said Kayla McFarland, the PR & Communications manager for Snowbasin.

Snowbasin said this is the earliest they’ve opened since they first started about 80 years ago. They will be having more terrain than ever before, as well as new menu items in their restaurants.

“Last year, we didn’t open until December. It’s crazy it’s mid-November and we are already opening,” said Michael Rueckert, Director of Marketing with Snowbasin.

“I’m honestly excited to get out there and ski again. The last few years have been mediocre, but this year we’re looking at some really good snow, so I’m pretty pumped for that,” said Rockwell Hansen.

“I am just excited to be at Basin. First lift in 2022/2023 season!” said Rhett Neuenswander, a snowboarder who camped there since Wednesday and was front in line.

Neuenswander shared that it was pretty cold to camp out, but he and his friends were ready for it.

“We came pretty prepared [with] lots of blankets,” he said.

Many long-time comers said they’ve been looking forward to being back at Snowbasin.

“I moved here in ‘92, and I’ve been pretty much a regular since. I took a year off last year due to a back injury. I am excited to be here for opening day,” saint Ken Brech, who was in line to snowboard.

After the long wait, some of the first skiers and snowboarders coming off the slopes said it was a perfect start to the season.

“We had good runs for the last three runs. It’s been wonderful,” said Travis Remington, another skier.

Snowbird and Alta also kicked off their season Friday.