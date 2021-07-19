Snowbasin Resort cancels some events due to staff shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Due to a staff shortage, Snowbasin Resort has canceled multiple upcoming events.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Resort announced the cancellation of five events from its upcoming “Blues, Brews & BBQ concert series” citing a staff shortage in their food and beverage outlets.

The events scheduled for August 8 through September 5 will be canceled. However, the concert featuring Kris Lager and Andy Frasco on August 1 will go on as scheduled.

Snowbasin will continue to offer weekend gondola service for biking, hiking and sightseeing, mountain-top brunch, mini-golf, and dining through October 3.

“The Snowbasin team has worked tirelessly to provide a great experience for our guests. Despite numerous adjustments, increased recruiting efforts and great perks, we have experienced a severe staff shortage in our Food & Beverage operations,” the resort said in a Facebook post.

The resort says the staff shortage is not unique to them, explaining that many other businesses both locally and elsewhere are experiencing similar staff shortages.

Should the staffing situation at the resort improve, the resort will plan to host its “SnowWiesn Oktoberfest” on Sundays starting September 12. More information on that event is expected to be released at a later date.

“We’d like to thank the bands, our sponsors and our guests for their understanding as we operate through difficult circumstances,” resort officials said Monday.