Snowbasin doing avalanche reduction amid snow storms

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – In Northern Utah, Snowbasin Resort is experiencing one of the busiest days of the year. Officials want guests to know it’s important to follow guidelines after the Utah Avalanche Center issued a high danger warning across the Wasatch Front.

Snowbasin ski patrol has been doing avalanche reduction all morning.

It’s been a busy day for ski patrol at Snowbasin in Huntsville. Hans Hjelde says they’ve been out since seven in the morning.

“We go out and we’ll use explosives, to test the snow and make it’s safe for everybody to get out and have a really good time,” says Hans Hjelde, of Snowbasin ski patrol.

Hjelde says there are hundreds of potential avalanche zones just on the resort, and is urging people to stay away from the backcountry.

“When we’re doing avalanche reduction, sometimes we’re open and we have gated terrain,” says Hjelde.

Hjelde says it’s important for guests to stay away from closed-off areas and follow the signs.

“It’s closed because it has an avalanche hazard it’s because we’re actively trying to use explosives to open it to people to make it safe for people so they can have a good time,” says Hjelde.

And by the black diamond trails, you should be on alert.

“On the other side, with Phil Pot Ridge, we got Grizzly and that area has a lot of wind and it’s a little bit steeper,” says Hjelde.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a high danger warning all along the Wasatch Front, so make sure you’re following guidelines, they are there for your safety.