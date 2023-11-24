SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Active weather for the state will continue into the evening hours as the low-pressure system exits east into Colorado. The forecast for moisture will decrease from the northwest to the southeast and will keep rain and snow showers in the forecast into early Saturday for the far eastern portion of Utah. Temperatures remain chilly for Black Friday with daytime highs trending roughly 10 degrees below average.

Our winter weather alerts for the mountain areas will continue for the southern two-thirds of the state through the evening with most advisories ending at 11 pm. Snow showers will be most prevalent along the central and southeast mountain ranges into Saturday. Some lake effect snowfall is also possible tonight into early Saturday morning as a cold northerly flow will move over the Great Salt Lake. The best chance for any lake effect will be directly south of the lake along the Oquirrh Mountains and the Tooele Valley.

The chilly northwest flow will remain in place over the weekend, keeping temperatures below normal. High pressure building in will continue to dry us out while allowing for some valley inversions to set up. Hazy sunshine will likely be in place early in the week with degrading air quality along the Wasatch Front. As far as temperatures go, they’re forecast to rebound some through the first half of the week, however, we’ll struggle to reach the low 40s through Wednesday. In southern Utah, dry weather will take hold of the extended forecast with a nice warm-up in temperatures. Daytime highs should be in the 50’s throughout the week with blue skies and breezy winds at times.

The break from benign weather should be relatively short-lived. Weather models are showing more potential storms lining up for the latter half of next week that may continue into the weekend. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!