OGDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Ogden City is preparing for flooding with crews standing by 24/7 and they’re asking the public to do its part to help. Snowpack runoff is creating new waterways in the east bench area, which puts homes in danger.

If you see running water, report it through the Weber County non-emergency number: 801-395-8221.

Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden is currently closed to the public due to dangerous water levels at Weber River. The park looks slightly different than what many may remember. Large dirt berms have been erected across the park to prevent as much flooding from the river as possible.

The city expects to see some flooding along both the Weber and Ogden River. It is a given during high snowpack years. However, this spring there is a new flooding danger that worries them: new waterways on the east bench.

A ravine now runs the length of the Douglas trailhead on the east bench in Ogden. In some areas, the ravine is nearly six feet deep. Just days ago, it didn’t exist.

“Please call us if you see these things,” Lt. Will Farr with Ogden Police Department said.

The police department, fire department and public works department are all tackling flooding together. Nonetheless, they need the public’s help during an unprecedented year.

“Please contact us so we can go up and evaluate and see if there’s anything we can do to mitigate some of the issues,” stated the city’s emergency manager Kenny Miller. Residents in Weber County can call the non-emergency number to report flooding: 801-395-8221.

Residents should note that this number should not be used to prevent high groundwater flooding. This type of flooding is often what causes basements to flood and can be prevented with a sump pump. Call the non-emergency number to report flooding caused by running water.

“We’re preparing,” Vincent Ramos stated. “We’re ahead of the game. As we’re monitoring daily, we’re even going to drive the face of the mountain to watch for any new streams that are coming up.”

Ramos is the public services operations manager for the city. He explained that the city has 2,000 filled sandbags in storage waiting to be deployed where needed. The city also has 40,000 empty bags that can be filled as needed. The city will offer sandbags to people in active flood areas. Ramos added: “We have what we need, and we have a plan in place. So even though we’re not giving them out, it’s for a reason. We’ve been down this road before; when we needed it, it wasn’t there.”

“Help us help you,” stated Dep. Fire Chief Mike Slater. “We’re committed to help mitigate, to dam, dike and divert these waters issues and we here to help the community that’s in need.”

Lt. Will Farr emphasized the need for the public’s help by stating: “Please watch for new waterways. Please watch for these new creeks or these new systems that are going to be coming down off the mountain creating new ravines, creating new issues and problems.”

The city and county have also been working to remove large debris from Ogden and Weber River to prevent flooding. Officials also ask residents to use the non-emergency number to report debris building up in any rivers or streams in the area.