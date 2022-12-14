PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo City School district announced it will operate on a two-hour late start schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to weather and road conditions. As a result, half-day kindergarten, preschool, and other midday or after-school programs have also been canceled in the school district.

Meanwhile, other school districts across the state have announced they will be operating on a normal schedule. The Nebo, Weber, Ogden, and Salt Lake school districts all announced a regular school day.

“Our wonderful crews are out clearing snow and salting walks. We plan to operate all locations on our regular schedule today,” the Ogden School District said in a Facebook post. “Snow is falling so please plan ahead and give yourselves extra time to travel safely.”

In a similar Facebook post, Weber School District said, “if families feel like they would rather keep their children home because of inclement weather, we support your decision and students will be allowed to make up work.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Other school districts have not said whether or not they will operate on a delay or start school on a regular schedule.