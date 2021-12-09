Snow leads to tricky travel on Utah’s roads

UTAH (ABC4) – As snow falls across the state, slick roads, and low visibility, are impacting drivers. For many drivers, it’s the first time driving in the snow this season. In fact, since midnight, there were at least 189 crashes on Utah highways.

“You just got to be aware of your surroundings, that’s the biggest thing,” says Andrew Livingstone, a truck driver. Livingstone says snowy conditions are even worse for truck drivers.

“We can’t always see; we got a lot of blind spots. And in this kind of weather, we cannot see very well out of our mirrors,” he adds.

Utah Highway Patrol saw several accidents involving semi-trucks on the highways.

“In Utah county where I was a lot of the day, we had two issues with jack-knifed semis, and I know in Salt Lake County, a semi over on 215 caused some pretty severe delays,” says Sgt. Cameron Roden, the Public Information Officer for Utah Highway Patrol.

But whether you drive a truck, minivan, or SUV, Roden says when driving in the snow, there are some tips to keep yourself safe: