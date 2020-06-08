SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A mixed weather pattern dropped Utah’s hot temperatures bringing rain, hail, and snow, and made certain areas of the state feel like winter. So much snow, that in some places it looked like we were in November or December, rather than two weeks away from the hottest part of the year.

TEMPERATURE ROLLERCOASTER. What a wild first week of June in Salt Lake City! On Friday, we reached 100° for the first time this year & earliest 100 ever. Two days later, we dropped 40° & received more rainfall (.67") than the last two months combined (.66")! #utwx #june2020 pic.twitter.com/ZH9pLlq8X0 — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) June 8, 2020

Snow came down in our mountains bringing over a foot of powder to some of the areas ski resorts. Here are some pictures from the weather cams and Utah Snow Forecast’s Evan Thayer.

Courtesy Evan Thayer

Courtesy Evan Thayer

Courtesy Evan Thayer

Courtesy Evan Thayer

Courtesy Park City







Here are pictures of the storm in West Jordan