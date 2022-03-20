SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! Astronomical spring is here but the weather will feel more like later winter.

As a cold front sweeps through our state, winds and wet weather are expected for many areas. The winds will be whipping from the beginning as the front approaches bringing in a strong southerly flow before it shifts to a more northwesterly one in the afternoon hours. This will prompt a few wind advisories to go into effect.

Wind gusts for certain areas will get as high as 50 miles per hour with the strongest in Castle Country as they reach up to 60 miles per hour. The winds will not be the only thing that brings us some trouble as we have some rain and snow in the forecast as well.

Rain will be what most of see in the beginning here in the lower elevations, but that will transition over to snow as the cold front pushes through and we get colder air moving in. This will also bring in snow for the higher elevations such as the Wasatch range, which is why we have a winter weather advisory for that area.

While the valleys are not expected to get a lot of accumulation, the mountains will expect to see another few inches of snow to add to our snowpack. We could see between three to seven inches of snow in the mountains with some localized areas getting a few more.

The wet weather will not reach central and southern Utah until a little later in the morning or even in the afternoon hours. The bulk of the wet weather is expected to stay in northern Utah. Temperatures will stay below average thanks to the colder air and wet weather sweeping through the state with northern Utah sitting in the 40s and central and southern Utah ranging between the mid 40s and low 60s.

In short, a wet and windy Sunday is how we will close out the weekend.

Stay ahead of any wet weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!