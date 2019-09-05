Snoqualmie Fire near Layton 60% contained

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents returned to their homes near the Snoqualmie Fire — which displaced more than 120 residents in the Layton benches.

“It was horrible, cause we saw all the flames,” said Keri Humphrey, who was evacuated.

By Tuesday night, residents were let back into their homes.

Fire officials spent Wednesday working on containment lines.

“The fire’s not out. Generally, we like to sit through a couple of burn periods, in the afternoon, which is between 2 and 6, cause that’s kind the most crucial time of the day when we get active fire behavior,” said Kim Osborn, spokesperson for the fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

