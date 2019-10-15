Snapchat served with warrant; police believe deleted posts have information in Taylorsville shooting death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified police believe photos and videos posted to Snapchat that have since been deleted will help them in a shooting death investigation. The warrant issued by police to Snapchat for those posts has been made public.

Kaylissa O’Leary, 17, died from a gunshot wound to the middle of her forehead, according to police. The incident happened during a house party in Taylorsville.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, O’Leary’s death is “classified as suspicious.” Police aren’t sure if O’Leary “was holding that gun and it accidentally went off, if it was intentional or if someone else had that gun, and again, if it was accidental or intentional.”

In the warrant, which was unsealed on Friday, a witness told detectives that, “…he observed two partygoers posing with guns in their Snapchat stories just prior to the shooting,” … ” there was another story with one of the partygoers in a vehicle and the rear passenger in his vehicle pointed a firearm at the phone,” … “he heard the female (referencing O’Leary), was playing with a gun and it went off,” … “when the seven people left the residence, they took the gun with them,” and “he believed the Snapchats with the guns has been deleted since the shooting.”

“Snapchat still has it,” said Sgt. Gray. “Even though when we look at a snap it disappears, that information is still actually there.”

If you have any information in this case, you’re being asked to call the Unified Police Department at (801) 743-7000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Exclusive: Family hit by vehicle in Sandy talks about their road to recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive: Family hit by vehicle in Sandy talks about their road to recovery"

Hawaii family grows the world's heaviest avocado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii family grows the world's heaviest avocado"

Survey: Digital dominates for the health conscious

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survey: Digital dominates for the health conscious"

A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping

Thumbnail for the video titled "A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping"

Community helping in the search for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community helping in the search for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney"

SAFETY FOR RIDE SHARE DRIVERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFETY FOR RIDE SHARE DRIVERS"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories